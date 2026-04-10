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Vermont This Week

April 17th, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 4430 | 26m 45s

Vt. House poised to roll back portions of Act 181 | House votes out education reform bill | Vermont’s cannabis industry | Moderator - Mitch Wertlieb; Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public; Carly Berlin - Vermont Public/VT Digger; Sasha Goldstein - Seven Days.

Aired: 04/16/26
Sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
April 10, 2026
Gov, Legislature at odds over education reform | Unpaid property taxes strain local budgets
Episode: S2026 E4429 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
April 3, 2026
House education committee advances reform bill
Episode: S2026 E4428 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
March 27, 2026
Hundreds protest Act 181 on Statehouse steps
Episode: S2026 E4427 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
March 20, 2026
Lawmakers question state law enforcement after ICE raid | Health care bills advance at statehouse
Episode: S2026 E4426 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
March 13, 2026
ICE enforcement action leads to protest, violent clashes
Episode: S2026 E4425 | 26:46
Watch 25:00
Vermont This Week
March 6, 2026
Town Meeting Day results
Episode: S2026 E4424 | 25:00
Watch 26:47
Vermont This Week
February 27, 2026
Future of Act 73 in jeopardy | New property tax analysis | Town Meeting Day preview
Episode: S2026 E4423 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
February 20, 2026
Vermont's school enrollment rapidly declining | Chittenden County's 'accountability court'
Episode: S2026 E4422 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
February 13, 2026
Act 250 overhaul takes shape | New federal rules could impact farmworkers in Vermont
Episode: S2026 E4421 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
February 6, 2026
Senate confirms Vt. Supreme Court nominees
Episode: S2026 E4420 | 26:46
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Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
April 10, 2026
Gov, Legislature at odds over education reform | Unpaid property taxes strain local budgets
Episode: S2026 E4429 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
April 3, 2026
House education committee advances reform bill
Episode: S2026 E4428 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
March 27, 2026
Hundreds protest Act 181 on Statehouse steps
Episode: S2026 E4427 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
March 20, 2026
Lawmakers question state law enforcement after ICE raid | Health care bills advance at statehouse
Episode: S2026 E4426 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
March 13, 2026
ICE enforcement action leads to protest, violent clashes
Episode: S2026 E4425 | 26:46
Watch 25:00
Vermont This Week
March 6, 2026
Town Meeting Day results
Episode: S2026 E4424 | 25:00
Watch 26:47
Vermont This Week
February 27, 2026
Future of Act 73 in jeopardy | New property tax analysis | Town Meeting Day preview
Episode: S2026 E4423 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
February 20, 2026
Vermont's school enrollment rapidly declining | Chittenden County's 'accountability court'
Episode: S2026 E4422 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
February 13, 2026
Act 250 overhaul takes shape | New federal rules could impact farmworkers in Vermont
Episode: S2026 E4421 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
February 6, 2026
Senate confirms Vt. Supreme Court nominees
Episode: S2026 E4420 | 26:46