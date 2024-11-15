Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public Specials

Former VT Governor Kunin on her career and the election

Season 2024 Episode 20 | 39m 23s

Former Vermont Governor Madeleine Kunin sat down with Vermont Edition guest host Mitch Wertlieb to discuss her career in politics and her view on the current political climate. Forty years ago, Kunin became the first and only woman to Vermont's highest elected office where she served three consecutive two year terms. She was the first Jewish governor of Vermont. Recorded Nov. 14 2024.

Aired: 11/14/24
Vermont Public Specials
Finding the iconic 'Beetlejuice' house in East Corinth, Vermont
A tour through the Vermont town where the famous Beetlejuice movie and sequel were filmed.
Episode: S2024 E19 | 2:11
Watch 57:00
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont general election debate: US Senate candidates Bernie Sanders and Gerald Malloy
Republican Gerald Malloy is challenging incumbent Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent.
Episode: S2024 E18 | 57:00
Watch 7:35
Vermont Public Specials
How does Vermont pay for schools? A video explainer
How does Vermont pay for schools? A video explainer and glossary of terms
Episode: S2024 E17 | 7:35
Watch 57:30
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont Candidates for Lieutenant Governor
Lieutenant governor candidates John Rodgers and David Zuckerman. Recorded live Oct. 9, 2024.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 57:30
Watch 2:25
Vermont Public Specials
Thousands attend Adirondack Sasquatch festival
The annual Sasquatch Festival and Calling Contest in NY draws visitors from around the country
Episode: S2024 E15 | 2:25
Watch 56:30
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont Candidates for U.S. House
Candidates for U.S. House Becca Balint and Mark Coester debate. Recorded live Oct 1.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 56:30
Watch 2:36
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont's largest taxidermy collection is losing its home
Marlboro taxidermy collection of 600 birds and animals to be put into storage.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 2:36
Watch 57:30
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Republicans for Lieutenant Governor
Vermont primary debate: Republicans for lieutenant governor Gregory Thayer and John Rodgers.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 57:30
Watch 57:29
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Democrats for Lieutenant Governor
Vermont primary debate: Democrats for lieutenant governor Thomas Renner and David Zuckerman.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 57:29
Watch 54:25
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Democrats for Governor
Vermont primary debate: Democrats for governor Esther Charlestin and Peter Duval.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 54:25
