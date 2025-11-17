Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The American Revolution

The Soul of All America (December 1777 – May 1780)

Season 1 Episode 5 | 1hr 53m 53s

Washington’s Continental Army emerges from the harsh winter at Valley Forge to fight the British Army in the inconclusive Battle of Monmouth. But the alliance with France changes the war and moves it to other theaters. Navies battle off England’s coast and in the Caribbean, while armies advance into Indian Country and the southern states. Together, the British Army and Navy capture Charleston.

Aired: 11/15/25 | Expires: 12/14/25
Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Corporate funding for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members Jeannie and Jonathan Lavine with the Crimson Lion Foundation; and the Blavatnik Family Foundation. Major funding was also provided by David M. Rubenstein; The Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Family Foundation; Lilly Endowment Inc.; and the following Better Angels Society members: Eric and Wendy Schmidt; Stephen A. Schwarzman; and Kenneth C. Griffin with Griffin Catalyst. Additional support for THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was provided by: The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The Pew Charitable Trusts; Gilbert S. Omenn and Martha A. Darling; Park Foundation; and the following Better Angels Society members: Gilchrist and Amy Berg; Perry and Donna Golkin; The Michelson Foundation; Jacqueline B. Mars; Kissick Family Foundation; Diane and Hal Brierley; John H. N. Fisher and Jennifer Caldwell; John and Catherine Debs; The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; Philip I. Kent; Gail Elden; Deborah and Jon Dawson; David and Susan Kreisman; The McCloskey Family Charitable Trust; Becky and Jim Morgan; Carol and Ned Spieker; Mark A. Tracy; and Paul and Shelley Whyte. THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was made possible, in part, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:59
The American Revolution
Turning the Tide in New Jersey
With Washington commanding less than 3,000, the winter of 1777 became a fight over supplies.
Clip: 0:59
Watch 0:33
The American Revolution
Saratoga: A Psychological Turning Point
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Clip: 0:33
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'One Common Cause'
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'The American Revolution Changed The World'
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'The Extraordinary Thing About the Patriot Side'
Historian Jane Kamensky. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'No One Expects Country Farmers Are Going to Hold Off a Trained Army'
Historian Stacey Schiff. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:20
The American Revolution
'We Would Not Have Had a Country Without Him'
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'We Are in the Very Midst of a Revolution'
John Adams, read by Paul Giamatti. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:20
The American Revolution
Official Trailer | The Revolution that Changed the World
THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a new six-part, 12-hour documentary from Ken Burns.
Preview: 2:20
Watch 0:43
The American Revolution
The First Shot
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
Clip: 0:43
Latest Episodes
Watch 2:10:41
The American Revolution
The Most Sacred Thing (May 1780 – Onward)
Victory at Yorktown secures independence. Americans aspire for a more perfect union.
Episode: S1 E6 | 2:10:41
Watch 2:04:18
The American Revolution
An Asylum for Mankind (May 1775 – July 1776)
Washington takes command of the Continental Army. Congress declares American independence.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:04:18
Watch 1:56:09
The American Revolution
In Order to Be Free (May 1754 – May 1775)
Political protest escalates into violence. War gives thirteen colonies a common cause.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:56:09
Watch 1:55:38
The American Revolution
Conquer by a Drawn Game (January 1777 – February 1778)
Philadelphia falls, but the American victory at Saratoga allows France to enter the war.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:55:38
Watch 1:54:35
The American Revolution
The Times That Try Men’s Souls (July 1776 – January 1777)
Washington abandons New York City and flees across New Jersey, before attacking Trenton.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:54:35