PBS NewsHour

May 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 130 | 57m 46s

May 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/07/24 | Expires: 06/07/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:10
PBS NewsHour
What Stormy Daniels revealed on the stand in Trump's trial
What Stormy Daniels revealed on the stand in Trump's hush money trial
Clip: S2024 E129 | 6:10
Watch 7:43
PBS NewsHour
Protests violate rights of other students, commentator says
Campus protesters are violating rights of other students, argues legal commentator
Clip: S2024 E129 | 7:43
Watch 5:44
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: TikTok sues to overturn law that could ban app
News Wrap: TikTok sues to overturn law that could ban platform in U.S.
Clip: S2024 E129 | 5:44
Watch 7:56
PBS NewsHour
Anita Hill discusses overturn of Weinstein's rape conviction
Anita Hill discusses overturn of Weinstein's rape conviction and what it means for #MeToo
Clip: S2024 E129 | 7:56
Watch 7:32
PBS NewsHour
Biden condemns antisemitism in Holocaust remembrance speech
Biden condemns antisemitism, affirms support for Israel in Holocaust remembrance speech
Clip: S2024 E129 | 7:32
Watch 6:47
PBS NewsHour
Brittney Griner discusses day she was released from Russia
Brittney Griner describes release from Russia and readjusting to life at home
Clip: S2024 E129 | 6:47
Watch 5:40
PBS NewsHour
How Israel's operation in Rafah affects aid for Palestinians
How Israel's operation in Rafah affects aid for Palestinians and cease-fire talks
Clip: S2024 E129 | 5:40
Watch 4:25
PBS NewsHour
Israel seizes Gaza crossing as cease-fire hangs in balance
Israel seizes Gaza border crossing as cease-fire and hostage deal hangs in the balance
Clip: S2024 E129 | 4:25
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E129 | 57:46
Watch 8:46
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden's jaded electorate
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's latest controversies and Biden's jaded electorate
Clip: S2024 E128 | 8:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E129 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E128 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E127 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
May 4, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 4, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E126 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E125 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E124 | 57:46
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E123 | 56:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 30, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 30, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E122 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E121 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
April 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E120 | 26:45