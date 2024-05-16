Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS NewsHour

May 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 138 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen returns to the witness stand in the former president's hush money trial. The top humanitarian official for the United Nations looks at current crises and his career helping manage global calamities. Plus, a three-year-old with a rare medical disorder stuck in Gaza and the American families working to evacuate her for treatment.

Aired: 05/15/24 | Expires: 06/15/24
