PBS News Hour

February 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 45 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, a federal prosecutor agrees to drop charges against New York City’s mayor, complying with a Justice Department order that sparked mass resignations. Vice President Vance lectures European allies on democracy at a summit largely meant to focus on the security of Ukraine. Plus, Jane Austen fans around the world honor the British novelist’s legacy 250 years after her birth.

PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
DOJ in upheaval over order to dismiss Adams corruption case
Justice Department in upheaval over order to dismiss NYC Mayor Adams’ corruption case
PBS News Hour
Mass firings sweep federal agencies amid court challenges
Mass firings sweep across federal agencies as Trump administration defends itself in court
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Key instruction missed before DC crash, NTSB says
News Wrap: Black Hawk crew may have missed key instruction before DC collision, NTSB says
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's challenge to the judiciary
Brooks and Capehart on the Trump administration’s challenge to the judiciary branch
PBS News Hour
Vance lectures European allies on democracy at Munich summit
Vance lectures European allies on democracy at security summit in Munich
PBS News Hour
EU official on future of Ukraine amid shifting U.S. support
EU’s foreign policy chief discusses the future of Ukraine amid shifting U.S. support
PBS News Hour
Constitutional scholar discusses Trump's executive authority
Constitutional scholar on whether Trump’s actions are executive overreach
PBS News Hour
Jane Austen fans honor novelist 250 years after her birth
Jane Austen fans honor British novelist’s legacy 250 years after her birth
PBS News Hour
Senegal group finds success in stopping genital mutilation
Senegal group finds some success in stopping genital mutilation in African communities
