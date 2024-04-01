Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS NewsHour

April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 93 | 57m 46s

April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/31/24 | Expires: 05/01/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:25
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Airstrike at Gaza hospital kills 2 Palestinians
News Wrap: 2 Palestinians killed, journalists injured in Israeli strike at Gaza hospital
Clip: S2024 E92 | 2:25
Watch 6:26
PBS NewsHour
Why religion is losing influence in American public life
Why more Americans are saying religion is losing influence in public life
Clip: S2024 E92 | 6:26
Watch 3:33
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on vanishing rural structures
A Brief But Spectacular take on rural America’s vanishing structures
Clip: S2024 E92 | 3:33
Watch 10:09
PBS NewsHour
A look at Georgia’s controversial Medicaid expansion program
What to know about Georgia’s controversial approach to expanding Medicaid
Clip: S2024 E92 | 10:09
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E92 | 26:45
Watch 6:45
PBS NewsHour
What’s at stake for Americans at risk of losing Medicaid
What’s at stake for Americans at risk of losing Medicaid as unwinding continues
Clip: S2024 E91 | 6:45
Watch 5:15
PBS NewsHour
Centenarian Bennie Fleming reflects on a life of service
Centenarian Bennie Fleming reflects on her dedication to a life of service
Clip: S2024 E91 | 5:15
Watch 2:18
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel-Lebanon border blast injures UN observers
News Wrap: UN military observers, interpreter injured in blast on Israel-Lebanon border
Clip: S2024 E91 | 2:18
Watch 8:43
PBS NewsHour
Women shoulder burden of caregiving as U.S. population ages
As America’s population ages, women shoulder the burden as primary caregivers
Clip: S2024 E91 | 8:43
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E91 | 26:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E92 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E91 | 26:45
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
March 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E90 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E89 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E88 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E87 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E86 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E85 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E84 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E83 | 57:46