Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

November 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 305 | 26m 45s

November 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 10/31/25 | Expires: 12/01/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 3:14
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel it received remains that are not hostages’
News Wrap: Israel says it received remains from Hamas that don’t belong to hostages
Clip: S2025 E305 | 3:14
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
Uncertainty for SNAP recipients as shutdown enters new month
Uncertainty weighs on SNAP recipients as shutdown drags into new month
Clip: S2025 E305 | 5:28
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
Climate change threatens ancient Socotra dragon’s blood tree
Climate change drives ancient Socotra dragon’s blood tree to brink of extinction
Clip: S2025 E305 | 5:07
Watch 9:26
PBS News Hour
How engineers are shaping China’s infrastructure and society
How China’s engineering mindset has shaped its infrastructure and society
Clip: S2025 E305 | 9:26
Watch 5:12
PBS News Hour
'Morbidly Curious' explores the fascination with the macabre
'Morbidly Curious' explores the fascination with horror movies and the macabre
Clip: S2025 E304 | 5:12
Watch 5:01
PBS News Hour
Art crime investigator breaks down brazen Louvre heist
Art crime investigator breaks down the brazen jewel heist at the Louvre
Clip: S2025 E304 | 5:01
Watch 11:33
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the pressure to end the shutdown
Brooks and Capehart on the pressure to end the government shutdown
Clip: S2025 E304 | 11:33
Watch 8:15
PBS News Hour
Afghan man detained despite following legal asylum procedure
Afghan man detained by immigration agents despite following legal asylum procedures
Clip: S2025 E304 | 8:15
Watch 8:45
PBS News Hour
Sudan's civil war escalates as forces go on killing rampage
Sudan's brutal civil war escalates as paramilitary forces go on killing rampage
Clip: S2025 E304 | 8:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E304 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E303 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E302 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E301 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E300 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
October 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E299 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
October 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E298 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E297 | 57:46
Watch 56:42
PBS News Hour
October 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E296 | 56:42
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E295 | 57:46