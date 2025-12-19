Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

MotorWeek

2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 & 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan

Season 45 Episode 17 | 26m 46s

Our first test is of the Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid, a high-lux, high-performance sedan that can get your heart rate up as quickly as it’ll get it down. Then we’ll switch over the latest Volkswagen Tiguan, sporting a new generation for this VW best-seller. We’ll also have more “Your Drive” tech tips and a Porsche “Quick Spin” all the way from Spain!

Aired: 12/26/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Porsche Macan Electric & 2025 Ferrari Roma Spyder
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Episode: S45 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door & 2026 Kia Sportage
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
Episode: S45 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 & 2025 RAM 2500
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
Episode: S45 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid & 2025 Lincoln Navigator
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
Episode: S45 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Cadillac OPTIQ & 2025 Audi A3
We’re testing out the all-electric Cadillac OPTIQ and the gas-fed Audi A3.
Episode: S45 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Lexus LX700h & 2025 BMW M5
Join us this week for the hybrid-powered Lexus LX700h and BMW M5.
Episode: S44 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Drivers' Choice Awards
Join us this week for the 2025 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards.
Episode: S44 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
10 Most Worthy Affordable Cars Under $30K & 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron
Join us for our 10 favorite cars under $30K and the Audi Q6 e-tron.
Episode: S44 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Hyundai Tucson & 2025 Infiniti QX80
Join us this week for the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Infiniti QX80.
Episode: S44 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 BMW M5 & 2025 Toyota Crown Signia
Join us this week for the plug-in BMW M5 and the royal Toyota Crown Signia.
Episode: S44 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo & 2025 Acura ADX
We’re checking out the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, then swapping over to the Acura ADX.
Episode: S45 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Aston Martin Vanquish & 2026 Honda Passport
We’re on tour in the Aston Martin Vanquish and checking in with the Honda Passport!
Episode: S45 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Audi RS3 & 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e
We throttle down in the Audi RS3, then cruising back in the Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e.
Episode: S45 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Porsche Macan Electric & 2025 Ferrari Roma Spyder
We’re charging ahead in the Porsche Macan Electric and Ferrari Roma Spider.
Episode: S45 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door & 2026 Kia Sportage
Come ride with us in the MINI Cooper S and the Kia Sportage Hybrid.
Episode: S45 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Ford Expedition & 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT
We’re testing out two utilities, the Ford Expedition and Hyundai IONIQ 5!
Episode: S45 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
45 years of MotorWeek: Anniversary Special
We’re celebrating 45 years of MotorWeek with a special anniversary episode!
Episode: S45 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Volkswagen Golf R & GTI & 2025 Volvo EX30
First is Volkswagen’s hot hatch duo, the Golf GTI and Golf R, followed by the Volvo EX30.
Episode: S45 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid & 2025 Lincoln Navigator
We’re on the road in the Subaru Forester Hybrid and the Lincoln Navigator.
Episode: S45 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
MotorWeek
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 & 2025 RAM 2500
We’re taking charge in two big rides, the Hyundai IONIQ 9 and the Ram 2500.
Episode: S45 E7 | 26:46