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Henry David Thoreau helped define modern environmentalism and nonviolent resistance, yet his life has been obscured by myth. The author of Walden and Civil Disobedience, he was brilliant but flawed, idealistic but opinionated. A writer, scientist and activist, his words resonate urgently with today’s challenges as humanity looks for ways to live in harmony with nature—and each other.

Watch 5:03
Henry David Thoreau
Thoreau Begins to Work with the Underground Railroad
Thoreau participates in the Underground Railroad and gives a speech on what it means to be free.
Clip: S1 E3 | 5:03
Watch 9:45
Henry David Thoreau
Joe Polis Teaches Thoreau the Penobscot View of Nature
On an excursion, a Penobscot leader teaches Thoreau about the Penobscot culture and language.
Clip: S1 E3 | 9:45
Watch 8:19
Henry David Thoreau
Henry David Thoreau Asks Us to Live in the Present
Henry David Thoreau dies at 44, but his message lives on and encourages us to read.
Clip: S1 E3 | 8:19
Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Major funding for HENRY DAVID THOREAU was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members: The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment and Mark A. Tracy. Major funding was also provided by Jeff Skoll, the Mansueto Foundation, Tyson Foods, Inc., and The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations. Additional funding was provided by the Tyson Family Foundation Inc, The Neil and Anna Rasmussen Foundation, Roxanne Quimby Foundation Inc, Jim and Mona Mylen through The HeartSpace Fund, and Elizabeth Kenny.
Extras
Watch 1:54
Henry David Thoreau
Henry David Thoreau - Coming Spring 2026
Ken Burns Presents — A film by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers.
Preview: 1:54
Watch 1:50
Henry David Thoreau
Making Henry David Thoreau
Filmmakers Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers discuss the making of 'Henry David Thoreau'.
Clip: S1 | 1:50
Watch 0:30
Henry David Thoreau
Official Trailer
The life and work of Henry David Thoreau still inspire and resonate with people today.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 9:09
Henry David Thoreau
Ralph Waldo Emerson's Mentorship of Henry David Thoreau
Thoreau moves in with Ralph Waldo Emerson's family, but personal tragedy strikes both families.
Clip: S1 E1 | 9:09
Watch 5:09
Henry David Thoreau
Henry David Thoreau and Transcendentalism
Thoreau is introduced to Ralph Waldo Emerson and the radical ideas of transcendentalism.
Clip: S1 E1 | 5:09
Watch 8:20
Henry David Thoreau
An Introduction to the Words and Life of Henry David Thoreau
Henry David Thoreau spent his life experimenting and contemplating on how to live a good life.
Clip: S1 E1 | 8:20
Watch 9:22
Henry David Thoreau
Journey to Mount Katahdin and Untamable Nature
Leaving Walden Pond, Thoreau joins his cousin on an excursion to Mount Katahdin in Maine.
Clip: S1 E2 | 9:22
Watch 7:14
Henry David Thoreau
Thoreau Challenges Justice with His Essay "Civil Disobedience"
Thoreau's refusal to support what he saw as injustice culminates in his essay "Civil Disobedience."
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:14
Watch 5:50
Henry David Thoreau
Thoreau Tells the Stories of the Black Community in Concord
While slavery is illegal in Massachusetts, Black communities are forced to the margins of society.
Clip: S1 E2 | 5:50
Watch 11:14
Henry David Thoreau
Henry David Thoreau Moves to Walden Pond
On July 4th, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moves into a 10x15-foot house on Walden Pond.
Clip: S1 E2 | 11:14