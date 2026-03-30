Extras
Ken Burns Presents — A film by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers.
Filmmakers Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers discuss the making of 'Henry David Thoreau'.
The life and work of Henry David Thoreau still inspire and resonate with people today.
Thoreau moves in with Ralph Waldo Emerson's family, but personal tragedy strikes both families.
Thoreau is introduced to Ralph Waldo Emerson and the radical ideas of transcendentalism.
Henry David Thoreau spent his life experimenting and contemplating on how to live a good life.
Leaving Walden Pond, Thoreau joins his cousin on an excursion to Mount Katahdin in Maine.
Thoreau's refusal to support what he saw as injustice culminates in his essay "Civil Disobedience."
While slavery is illegal in Massachusetts, Black communities are forced to the margins of society.
On July 4th, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moves into a 10x15-foot house on Walden Pond.