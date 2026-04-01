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FRONTLINE

Caught in the Crackdown

Season 2026 Episode 4

FRONTLINE and ProPublica trace the violence, protests and arrests stemming from federal immigration sweeps across the United States. The documentary examines the tactics, legal cases and impact — from Los Angeles to Chicago to Minneapolis.

Aired: 04/13/26
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Trust with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extras
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Caught in the Crackdown" - Preview
Tracing the violence, protests and arrests stemming from federal immigration sweeps across the U.S.
Preview: S2026 E4 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"The Deal: Trump, Bukele & the Gangs of El Salvador" - Preview
Examining Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s deal with President Trump to imprison U.S. deportees.
Preview: S2026 E3 | 0:31
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Strike on Iran: The Nuclear Question (2025)
An investigation of Iran’s nuclear program in the aftermath of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.
Clip: S2025 E17 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
COMPRESSION TESTING
Words
Clip: 1:54:23
Watch 30:03
FRONTLINE
TESTING (old compression settings)
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Clip: S2026 | 30:03
Watch 30:03
FRONTLINE
TESTING (new compression settings)
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Clip: S2026 | 30:03
Watch 5:54
FRONTLINE
Discovering Activity at Pickaxe Mountain, Iran's Suspected Nuclear Site
In June, the U.S. bombed key Iranian nuclear sites. Then came increased activity somewhere else.
Clip: S2025 E17 | 5:54
Watch 1:54:54
FRONTLINE
Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Clip: S2025 E10 | 1:54:54
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Crisis in Venezuela" - Preview
What’s next for Venezuela after the dramatic fall of Nicolás Maduro?
Preview: S2026 E2 | 0:31
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Contaminated: The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy" - Preview
How PFAS chemicals once used in carpets ended up in the water and environment in the South.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:31
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Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
The Deal: Trump, Bukele & the Gangs of El Salvador
Examining Salvadoran President Bukele’s deal with President Trump to imprison U.S. deportees.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 54:23
Watch 54:29
FRONTLINE
Crisis in Venezuela
What’s next for Venezuela after the dramatic fall of Nicolás Maduro?
Episode: S2026 E2 | 54:29
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Contaminated: The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy
How PFAS chemicals once used in carpets ended up in the water and environment in the South.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Strike on Iran: The Nuclear Question (2026)
An investigation of Iran’s nuclear program in the aftermath of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Status: Venezuelan/Surviving CECOT
Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, a Venezuelan family struggles to keep its legal status.
Episode: S2025 E16 | 54:23
Watch 1:51:13
FRONTLINE
2000 Meters to Andriivka
A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.
Episode: S2025 E15 | 1:51:13
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Drug War in Ecuador
A once peaceful nation now gripped by drug cartels, violence, and a military crackdown.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise of Germany's New Right
An investigation into how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 1:24:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise of RFK Jr.
The dramatic and controversial rise of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:24:23
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An indelible look at the realities of growing up poor in America.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 1:24:23