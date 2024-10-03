Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

FRONTLINE

American Voices 2024

Season 2024 Episode 14

FRONTLINE follows the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election season to today. Returning to voters filmed four years ago, the documentary provides a look at how their hopes and fears have changed amid another polarizing election season.

Aired: 10/28/24
Aired: 10/28/24
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians
The harrowing accounts of living through the Hamas attack and the war in Gaza.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
The VP Choice: Vance vs. Walz
FRONTLINE investigates the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
The Choice 2024: Harris vs. Trump
Investigating the lives & characters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as they seek the presidency.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:53:51
FRONTLINE
Biden's Decision
Examining Biden’s rise to the presidency, the forces that shaped him and his decision to step aside.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 1:53:51
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
South Korea's Adoption Reckoning
Investigating allegations of fraud and abuse in South Korea’s historic foreign adoption boom.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 1:24:23
Watch 53:50
FRONTLINE
Germany's Enemy Within
Investigating the rise of far-right extremism in Germany and the fight against it.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 53:50
Watch 1:53:51
FRONTLINE
Two American Families: 1991-2024
Filmed over 34 years, two families struggle to survive in a changing American economy.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 1:53:51
Watch 53:51
FRONTLINE
Crisis on Campus
The inside story of the protests dividing college campuses over Israel and the war in Gaza.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 53:51
Watch 1:24:21
FRONTLINE
A Dangerous Assignment
Exposing the shadowy figure at the heart of a corruption scandal spanning from Venezuela to the U.S.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 1:24:21
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Documenting Police Use of Force
Investigating deaths after police used "less-lethal force."
Episode: S2024 E4 | 54:23