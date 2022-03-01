Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
Saturdays, 11 a.m., Sundays, 1 p.m.
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! is NPR's weekly hour-long quiz program. Each week on the radio you can test your knowledge against some of the best and brightest in the news and entertainment world while figuring out what's real news and what's made up.
>> Visit the Wait Wait... Don't Tell me! website for more detailed program information..
Latest Episodes
If you haven't seen Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me's movie trailer yet, please, watch this now. We guarantee it will make your day better!And for more laughs,…
Watch the week's news get the treatment it deserves in the comfort of the Palace 9 Theater in South Burlington, Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury, The…