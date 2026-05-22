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Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: ICE face masks, homelessness system, foster children's money

Published May 22, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT

House lawmakers narrowly defeated a proposal this week that would have banned federal immigration agents from wearing face masks while carrying out official duties in Vermont.

Plus, lawmakers attempt to reorganize supports for unhoused Vermonters. And the state routinely pockets money that belongs to foster kids; a bill headed to Gov. Phil Scott could end that.

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