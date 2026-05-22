In review: ICE face masks, homelessness system, foster children's money
House lawmakers narrowly defeated a proposal this week that would have banned federal immigration agents from wearing face masks while carrying out official duties in Vermont.
Plus, lawmakers attempt to reorganize supports for unhoused Vermonters. And the state routinely pockets money that belongs to foster kids; a bill headed to Gov. Phil Scott could end that.
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This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Carly Berlin - Vermont Public/VTDigger
Dive deeper
- Vermont routinely pockets money that belongs to foster kids. A bill headed to Gov. Scott could end that (Vermont Public)
- Vt. lawmakers pass bill limiting ICE arrests at certain locations (WCAX)
- Lawmakers attempt to reorganize supports for unhoused Vermonters while limiting motel use (Vermont Public)