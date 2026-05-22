In review: ICE face masks, homelessness system, foster children's money

House lawmakers narrowly defeated a proposal this week that would have banned federal immigration agents from wearing face masks while carrying out official duties in Vermont.

Plus, lawmakers attempt to reorganize supports for unhoused Vermonters. And the state routinely pockets money that belongs to foster kids; a bill headed to Gov. Phil Scott could end that.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper