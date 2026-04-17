In review: Lawmakers reconsider Act 181, House advances ed reform bill, Vt. cannabis market matures
Following weeks of protests from rural landowners, Democratic leaders in the House signaled willingness to roll back portions of Act 181.
Plus, the House version of the education reform bill moves to the Senate.
And, a look at Vermont's cannabis industry.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Carly Berlin - Vermont Public and VTDigger
- Sasha Goldstein - Seven Days
Dive deeper
- Vermont House poised to roll back portions of Act 181 (Vermont Public and VTDigger)
- House approves education reform bill that Scott plans to veto (Vermont Public)
- Cannabis Regulator James Pepper on Vermont’s Growing Market (Seven Days)
- As gas tax revenues stagnate, Vermont Senate eyes mileage-based fee for all vehicles (Vermont Public)