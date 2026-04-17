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Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Lawmakers reconsider Act 181, House advances ed reform bill, Vt. cannabis market matures

Published April 17, 2026 at 5:34 PM EDT

Following weeks of protests from rural landowners, Democratic leaders in the House signaled willingness to roll back portions of Act 181.

Plus, the House version of the education reform bill moves to the Senate.

And, a look at Vermont's cannabis industry.

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Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo