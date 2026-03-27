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Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Rural land protest, property tax buydown, facility for mentally ill offenders

Published March 27, 2026 at 5:13 PM EDT

Several hundred protesters gathered on the Statehouse steps this week calling for lawmakers to repeal a major land use reform law.

Plus, House lawmakers advance a property tax bill whittling increases down to 7%. And a bill under consideration in Montpelier would establish a facility for mentally ill offenders.

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Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo