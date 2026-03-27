In review: Rural land protest, property tax buydown, facility for mentally ill offenders
Several hundred protesters gathered on the Statehouse steps this week calling for lawmakers to repeal a major land use reform law.
Plus, House lawmakers advance a property tax bill whittling increases down to 7%. And a bill under consideration in Montpelier would establish a facility for mentally ill offenders.
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This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Carly Berlin - Vermont Public and VTDigger
- Shaun Robinson - VTDigger
- Colin Flanders - Seven Days
Dive deeper
- Act 181 debate pokes at the heart of Vermont’s rural-urban dynamics (Vermont Public)
- Hundreds protest Act 181 on Statehouse steps as new land-use rules come into focus (Vermont Public)
- Vermont Lawmakers Consider Facility for Mentally Ill Offenders (Seven Days)
- Vermont House advances property tax bill with 7% average increase (VTDigger)