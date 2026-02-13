In review: Act 250 overhaul, farmworker wages, Vermont population decline
As Act 250 overhaul takes shape, some question whether it strikes the right balance.
Plus, new federal rules could impact farmworkers in Vermont.
And a state policing panel abandons plans to impose more consistent rules for high-speed chases.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Carly Berlin - Vermont Public and VTDigger
- Derek Brouwer - Vermont Public
- Austyn Gaffney - VTDigger
Dive deeper
- Vermont is overhauling Act 250. Here’s what the development maps look like so far (Vermont Public)
- As Act 250 overhaul takes shape, some question whether it strikes the right balance (VTDigger)
- Farmworkers could face declining wages in Vermont (VTDigger)
- Vermont jails publish immigrant detainee data (VTDigger)
- State policing panel reverses course, won’t restrict high-speed chases (Vermont Public)
- Vermont population declines again (Vermont Public)