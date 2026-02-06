In review: Supreme Court nominees, Rutland wrongful death lawsuit, Scott seeks SNAP junk food ban

Lt. Gov. John Rodgers cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate to elevate a controversial nominee to Vermont's highest court.

Plus, the Senate pro tem proposes state funding to cover public safety costs should widespread anti-ICE protests break out in Vermont.

And the story behind a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Rutland Regional Medical Center.

