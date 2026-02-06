In review: Supreme Court nominees, Rutland wrongful death lawsuit, Scott seeks SNAP junk food ban
Lt. Gov. John Rodgers cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate to elevate a controversial nominee to Vermont's highest court.
Plus, the Senate pro tem proposes state funding to cover public safety costs should widespread anti-ICE protests break out in Vermont.
And the story behind a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Rutland Regional Medical Center.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Shaun Robinson - VTDigger
Dive deeper
- Vt. Supreme Court nominee faces scrutiny over Trump-era immigration cases (WCAX)
- Rutland’s hospital called police to kick out a cancer patient. He died two hours later (Vermont Public)
- Vermont Senate president wants state dollars to cover policing costs if anti-ICE protests break out (VTDigger)
- Scott administration seeks federal waiver to restrict junk food purchases with SNAP benefits (WCAX)
- New specialty license plate would feature Vermont Green FC’s logo (VTDigger)