Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Health care leadership change, hospital budgets, and a new attempt to spur housing

Published September 19, 2025 at 4:13 PM EDT

A big shakeup in health care this week as University of Vermont Health Network President and CEO Sunny Eappen announces he's stepping down.

Plus, Gov. Phil Scott signs an executive order to spur housing production.

And one of Vermont's most iconic entrepreneurs leaves the company he co-founded.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

