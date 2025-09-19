In review: Health care leadership change, hospital budgets, and a new attempt to spur housing
A big shakeup in health care this week as University of Vermont Health Network President and CEO Sunny Eappen announces he's stepping down.
Plus, Gov. Phil Scott signs an executive order to spur housing production.
And one of Vermont's most iconic entrepreneurs leaves the company he co-founded.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mikaela Lefrak - Moderator
- Mark Johnson - WCAX
- Carly Berlin - Vermont Public/VTDigger
- Laura Ullman - WCAX
Dive deeper
- Sunny Eappen out at UVM Health Network (Vermont Public)
- Regulators set Vt. hospital budgets, make deep cuts to UVMMC (Vermont Public)
- Gov. Scott signs order to identify bottlenecks to boosting housing (WCAX)
- Vermont poured hundreds of millions of dollars into housing during the pandemic. What has it built? (Vermont Public / VTDigger)