Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Safety in Burlington, state employee return-to-work policy, next year's elections

Published August 29, 2025 at 4:25 PM EDT
State and local leaders clash over safety concerns

As Burlington and other municipalities across the state contend with ongoing public safety concerns, state and local leaders are at odds over how to address the challenges.

Plus, the Scott administration announces a new return-to-work policy for state employees.

And statewide officeholders start planning for next year’s elections.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

Tags
Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo