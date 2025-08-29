In review: Safety in Burlington, state employee return-to-work policy, next year's elections
State and local leaders clash over safety concerns
As Burlington and other municipalities across the state contend with ongoing public safety concerns, state and local leaders are at odds over how to address the challenges.
Plus, the Scott administration announces a new return-to-work policy for state employees.
And statewide officeholders start planning for next year’s elections.
This week's panel
- Mark Johnson (Moderator) - WCAX
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Shaun Robinson - VTDigger
- Ike Bendavid - WCAX
