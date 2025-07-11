In review: Flash flooding, ICE in Vermont prisons, Howard Center cuts
Heavy thunderstorms have led to flash flooding in Vermont — for the third year in a row.
Plus, an increased reliance on Vermont’s prisons by federal immigration authorities is causing strain.
And the Howard Center, the state’s largest social service provider, announces program cuts and layoffs.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Lexi Krupp - Vermont Public
- Colin Flanders - Seven Days
- Ethan Weinstein - Vermont Public
