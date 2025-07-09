Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Howard Center announces service cuts and layoffs to fill $2.5M hole

Vermont Public | By Lexi Krupp
Published July 9, 2025 at 5:03 PM EDT
A large white house in Burlington viewed for the side in summer.
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
The Howard Center will no longer operate a drop-in day program in Burlington for adults with major mental illness, called the Westview House. Staff provided a communal lunch every weekday.

One of the state’s largest social service providers announced cuts to programs in the greater Burlington area and St. Albans after several years of multi-million dollar losses.

The Howard Center serves around 20,000 people with mental illness, substance use disorders and developmental disabilities in Vermont and gets nearly 90% of its funding from Medicaid.

To cut costs, they’ll close a day program for adults with major mental illness in Burlington and an outpatient center in St. Albans that provides substance use disorder treatment. They’ll also reduce temporary housing available in Essex and Burlington for people with mental health needs.

The changes will eliminate nearly 30 filled positions, and the same number of vacant roles.

“All of these things are important and valuable and meaningful to folks’ lives, which makes it that much harder,” said Sandy McGuire, the executive director of the nonprofit.

Administrative offices at the Howard Center in downtown Burlington in a brick building.
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
Administrative offices at the Howard Center in downtown Burlington. The organization has cut about $500,000 in operational expenses.

She said health care costs for staff at the organization have more than doubled over the past five years, from $8 million to $18 million. Salaries and benefits account for nearly 90% of the organization’s expenses.

At times, the Howard Center has operated with only a few days’ worth of cash on hand, and aims to save $3.6 million in expenses a year going forward.

“Given limited state resources, the priority for the financial resources are really on core service delivery,” McGuire said.

She said the organization is continuing to evolve to respond to community needs. It opened a mental health urgent care center in Burlington last year, which will continue to operate.

Planned closures of programs will take place from September through the end of the year.
Local News Mental Health Health Care Howard Center
Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public. Email Lexi.
Lexi Krupp

Latest Stories