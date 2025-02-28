In review: Education reform details, Sanders' rallies, Canadian boycotts
With key legislative deadlines fast approaching, Gov. Phil Scott's administration unveils their education reform proposal.
Plus, a look inside Senator Bernie Sanders' ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour. And, learn why some Canadians are skipping Vermont for the next four years.
This week's panel
- Mikaela Lefrak - Guest moderator - Vermont Public
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
- Brittany Patterson - Vermont Public
- Ethan Weinstein - VTDigger
