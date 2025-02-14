Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

In review: USAID cuts hit Vermonters, Scott's public safety proposal, bird flu prevention

Published February 14, 2025 at 5:21 PM EST

In the wake of abrupt cuts to USAID funding, Vermont nonprofits, companies and workers are left reeling.

Plus, how the state is trying to prevent the spread of bird flu.

And a look at drug treatment incentives and mental health services for prisoners in Gov. Phil Scott’s public safety proposal.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

