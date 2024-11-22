Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Shelter costs, Trump's deportation plans, Burlington police chief departs

Published November 22, 2024 at 4:26 PM EST
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

Officials say two temporary state-run shelters for families experiencing homelessness will cost an estimated $3 million to operate for five months.

Plus, President-elect Donald Trump’s deportation plan spurs calls for protections for Vermont farmworkers.

And Jon Murad, Burlington’s police chief, announces he won’t seek reappointment in 2025.

November 22, 2024

