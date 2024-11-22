In review: Shelter costs, Trump's deportation plans, Burlington police chief departs
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
Officials say two temporary state-run shelters for families experiencing homelessness will cost an estimated $3 million to operate for five months.
Plus, President-elect Donald Trump’s deportation plan spurs calls for protections for Vermont farmworkers.
And Jon Murad, Burlington’s police chief, announces he won’t seek reappointment in 2025.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mikaela Lefrak Guest moderator - Vermont Public
- Carly Berlin - Vermont Public / VTDigger
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Katharine Huntley - WCAX
Dive deeper
- After years of appeals, Vt. Supreme Court ruling clears path for Putney affordable housing project (Vermont Public)
- Burlington police chief won’t seek reappointment in 2025 (Vermont Public)
- Burlington tries again for another gun ban in bars (WCAX)
- Trump deportation plan spurs calls for protections for Vermont farmworkers (Vermont Public)
- Burlington water infrastructure bond proposals expected to exceed $200M (WCAX)
- State officials peg shelter cost at $3M, with large share for contract staff (Vermont Public)
- Developer moves to preserve affordable senior housing in Morrisville (Vermont Public)
November 22, 2024