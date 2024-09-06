Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Vermont housing needs assessment, Act 250 exemptions, Stowe free speech audit

Published September 6, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

A new state agency report indicates that Vermont's projected housing needs will continue to rise over the next five years.

Gov. Phil Scott's administration hopes that temporary Act 250 exemptions will spur housing growth.

Plus, postal staff and police in Stowe are subjected to a so-called free speech audit.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

Tags
Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo