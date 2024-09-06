In review: Vermont housing needs assessment, Act 250 exemptions, Stowe free speech audit
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
A new state agency report indicates that Vermont's projected housing needs will continue to rise over the next five years.
Gov. Phil Scott's administration hopes that temporary Act 250 exemptions will spur housing growth.
Plus, postal staff and police in Stowe are subjected to a so-called free speech audit.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Erin Petenko - VTDigger
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Aaron Calvin - Vermont Community Newspaper Group
Dive deeper
- State agency report: Vermont needs at least 24,000 new homes (VTDigger)
- What to know about the EEE warnings in Vermont, and how to stay safe (Vermont Public)
- Governor, lawmakers hope temporary Act 250 exemptions will spur housing growth in Vermont (Vermont Public)
- ‘Free-speech’ advocate badgers postal staff, Stowe police (Stowe Reporter)
- Vermont State University reports uptick in enrollment (WCAX)
- Interim Vermont State University president to stay in the job through 2026 (VTDigger)