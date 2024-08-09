Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: PCB testing struggles, Vermont primaries, tropical storm effects

Published August 9, 2024 at 4:53 PM EDT
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

After a bill to pause the state’s PCB testing program failed to pass this legislative session, schools across the state continue to struggle with mitigation efforts.

Plus, panelists look ahead to next week’s primary election.

And as of Friday afternoon, flood-fatigued Vermonters are bracing for tropical storm remnants that could bring heavy rainfall, and possible flooding, to parts of the state.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

