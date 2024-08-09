In review: PCB testing struggles, Vermont primaries, tropical storm effects

After a bill to pause the state’s PCB testing program failed to pass this legislative session, schools across the state continue to struggle with mitigation efforts.

Plus, panelists look ahead to next week’s primary election.

And as of Friday afternoon, flood-fatigued Vermonters are bracing for tropical storm remnants that could bring heavy rainfall, and possible flooding, to parts of the state.

