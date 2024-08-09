In review: PCB testing struggles, Vermont primaries, tropical storm effects
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
After a bill to pause the state’s PCB testing program failed to pass this legislative session, schools across the state continue to struggle with mitigation efforts.
Plus, panelists look ahead to next week’s primary election.
And as of Friday afternoon, flood-fatigued Vermonters are bracing for tropical storm remnants that could bring heavy rainfall, and possible flooding, to parts of the state.
This week's panel
- Colin Flanders (Guest Moderator) - Seven Days
- Sarah Mearhoff - VTDigger
- Tim McQuiston - Vermont Business Magazine
- Alison Novak - Seven Days
