Vermont state primaries 2024: Voter guide

Vermont’s state primaries are coming up on Aug. 13, and you can vote early any time until that date. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Vermont’s Aug. 13 primary?

This primary is when the Democratic, Republican and Progressive parties select their nominees for state offices, the state House and Senate, and congressional seats.

Some of these nominations are pretty much a done deal — there’s no one trying to take the Republican nomination away from Gov. Phil Scott, for example, and no Democrat is going up against Sen. Bernie Sanders in the primary for his seat — but others are competitive.

In some parts of the state that lean strongly toward one party — like a heavily Democratic Senate district in Chittenden County where three Democratic incumbents are facing a a primary challenge — a contested primary will likely determine who ultimately wins the seats.

Candidates are vying for party nominations in the following races:

U.S. Senate (the seat held by Bernie Sanders)

U.S. House

Governor

Lieutenant governor

Attorney general

Secretary of state

Auditor of accounts

Vermont House

Vermont Senate

High bailiff



Wait, is this about the presidential election?

No. Vermont’s presidential primary was in March. This Aug. 13 election is solely for Vermont candidates.

Nov. 5 is the general election — when state and presidential candidates will be on the ballot.

How do I vote? How does early voting work?

You can register to vote online at olvr.vermont.gov or at your town clerk’s office. You can also register to vote at the polls on election day.

If you want to vote early, you must request a ballot online or through your town clerk’s office. You will receive three ballots — one for each party. You’re only allowed to fill out one party’s ballot, and the choice is entirely up to you. (Vermont doesn’t have party registration.) Leave the other two ballots blank and put them in the “unvoted ballots” envelope. Return all of the ballots.

If a voter fails to return all three ballots, town clerks can contact the voter to resolve the issue.

The Vermont Language Justice Project has videos in 14 languages explaining how to register and vote. The Secretary of State’s Office also has a video in English with American Sign Language.

More from Vermont Public: Early voting has begun for Vermont's primary election. Here's how it works

Find your polling place, and view a sample ballot by signing into your My Voter Page at mvp.vermont.gov.

Can 17-year-olds vote?

If 17-year-olds will turn 18 years old before the November general election, they can participate in this Vermont primary.

How do Vermont officials respond to questions about the fairness and security of elections?

“We are living in a vibrant democracy that ensures that every vote is counted,” Secretary of State Copeland Hanzas said on Vermont Edition. “There are still people who are hearing these lies and believing these lies. And so I think in any opportunity that we get, we want to remind people that our elections are free and fair and accessible.”

The Secretary of State’s Office also has a video and an online guide explaining in detail how voter checklists are maintained, how ballots are counted and how many cases of voter fraud actually occur.

Who are the candidates for governor?

Republican:

Phil Scott (incumbent)

More: Phil Scott interviewed on Vermont Edition

Democrat:

Esther Charlestin

Peter Duval

More: Watch the Vermont Public debate between Charlestin and Duval

Progressive:

Marielle Blais

Who are the candidates for lieutenant governor?

Democrat:

Thomas Renner

David Zuckerman (incumbent)

More: Watch the Vermont Public debate between Zuckerman and Renner

Republican:

Greg Thayer

John Rodgers

More: Watch the Vermont Public debate between Thayer and Rodgers

Progressive:

Zoraya Hightower

Who are the candidates for attorney general?

Democrat:

Charity Clark (incumbent)

Republican:

H. Brooke Paige

Progressive:

Elijah Bergman

Who are the candidates for secretary of state?

Democrat:

Sarah Copeland Hanzas (incumbent)



Republican:



H. Brooke Paige

Who are the candidates for treasurer?

Democrat:

Mike Pieciak (incumbent)

Republican:

Joshua Bechhoefer



Progressive:



Tim Maciel

Who are the candidates for auditor?

Democrat:

Doug Hoffer (incumbent)

Republican:

H. Brooke Paige

Progressive:

Linda Gravel

Who are the candidates for U.S. Senate?

Democrat:

Bernie Sanders (incumbent)

Republican:

Gerald Malloy

Who are the candidates for U.S. House?

Democrat:

Becca Balint (incumbent)

Republican:

Mark Coester

How can I find information about the candidates?

See a full list of primary candidates at https://sos.vermont.gov/elections/election-info-resources/candidates/. The spreadsheet includes candidates’ websites as well as their mandatory financial disclosures.

Watch or listen to the Vermont Public debates with Democratic candidates for governor and Democratic and Republican candidates for lieutenant governor.

Legislative primary candidates have answered questions about their positions through local newspapers, media organizations such as VTDigger, and advocacy groups such as the ACLU of Vermont and the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce (for Chittenden County legislative candidates).

Are there any other candidates I might see on the November ballot?

Yes. In addition to major party candidates, independent and minor party candidates can also throw their hat into the ring. These candidates have until Aug. 8 to file their paperwork to be on the November ballot. There will also be people running for justice of the peace in the November election. You can see who has filed so far in the general election candidate list on the Secretary of State’s website.

