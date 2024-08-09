Tropical depression Debby brings heavy rainfall and high winds to parts of Vermont

Tropical depression Debby is moving north and threatening to bring heavy rains with it.

The worst of the storm is expected to go west of Vermont, but there is a flood watch in effect for northern and central Vermont, as well as northern New York and New Hampshire. There are also flood warnings and wind advisories in parts of the region.

Chris Kurdek is a meteorologist at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, and he joined Jake Rusnock live during Morning Edition for a brief update on the continuing storm and outlook. This interview was recorded at 6:45 a.m.

This story will be updated.

