Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tropical depression Debby brings heavy rainfall and high winds to parts of Vermont

Vermont Public | By Jake Rusnock,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published August 9, 2024 at 9:36 AM EDT
Rain is seen on the horizon as gray storm clouds appear over a marshy pond
Jane Lindholm
/
Vermont Public
Storm clouds begin to gather over Bristol Pond in Monkton on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Tropical depression Debby is moving north and threatening to bring heavy rains with it.

The worst of the storm is expected to go west of Vermont, but there is a flood watch in effect for northern and central Vermont, as well as northern New York and New Hampshire. There are also flood warnings and wind advisories in parts of the region.

Chris Kurdek is a meteorologist at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, and he joined Jake Rusnock live during Morning Edition for a brief update on the continuing storm and outlook. This interview was recorded at 6:45 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsWeatherEye on the SkyFlooding in Vermont
Jake Rusnock
See stories by Jake Rusnock
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson
Latest Stories