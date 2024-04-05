Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: Eclipse preparation, flavored tobacco ban veto, climate superfund

Published April 5, 2024 at 5:54 PM EDT
Vermont Prepares for Monday’s Total Eclipse

As Vermont gears up for its first total eclipse since 1932, state leaders encourage residents to be prepared. Vermonters should expect a lot of traffic this weekend through Monday and possibly Tuesday, so please plan accordingly and use common sense. Think of this as peak foliage weekend on steroids.

Plus, Gov. Phil Scott vetoes a bill banning the sale of flavored tobacco products, and the Senate passes legislation to establish a "climate superfund." All that and more on this episode of Vermont This Week.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week’s panel

Dive deeper

