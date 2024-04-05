In review: Eclipse preparation, flavored tobacco ban veto, climate superfund

As Vermont gears up for its first total eclipse since 1932, state leaders encourage residents to be prepared. Vermonters should expect a lot of traffic this weekend through Monday and possibly Tuesday, so please plan accordingly and use common sense. Think of this as peak foliage weekend on steroids.

Plus, Gov. Phil Scott vetoes a bill banning the sale of flavored tobacco products, and the Senate passes legislation to establish a "climate superfund." All that and more on this episode of Vermont This Week.

