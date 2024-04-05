In review: Eclipse preparation, flavored tobacco ban veto, climate superfund
Vermont Prepares for Monday’s Total Eclipse
As Vermont gears up for its first total eclipse since 1932, state leaders encourage residents to be prepared. Vermonters should expect a lot of traffic this weekend through Monday and possibly Tuesday, so please plan accordingly and use common sense. Think of this as peak foliage weekend on steroids.
Plus, Gov. Phil Scott vetoes a bill banning the sale of flavored tobacco products, and the Senate passes legislation to establish a "climate superfund." All that and more on this episode of Vermont This Week.
This week’s panel
- Colin Flanders (Moderator), Seven Days
- Calvin Cutler, WCAX
- Mikaela Lefrak, Vermont Public
- Anne Wallace Allen, Seven Days
Dive deeper
- Solar eclipse in Vermont: The latest updates (Vermont Public)
- Vermont Senate Advances Bill to Make Big Oil Pay for Climate Crisis (Seven Days)
- Vermont Senate unanimously passes amendment ensuring workers' right to unionize (Vermont Public)
- State scrambles over hundreds of motel program voucher renewals (VTDigger)
- Gov. Scott vetoes flavored tobacco ban (WCAX)
- Incoming Burlington mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak shares her priorities for first 90 days (NBC5)
