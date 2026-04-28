This Vermont animator built a DIY film studio in a Worchester cabin

JLee MacKenzie is an animator who grew up in Chittenden County. He was in film school in California when the pandemic hit, so he turned to animation to find a new way to tell stories.

MacKenzie's new film is called “Definitely Gangster,” and it just premiered at the Made Here Film Festival. It follows the story of two kids who fly around the world to chase a dream. One of the kids is terminally ill, but the film is still a comedy. It was made with motion capture in a cabin in Worchester, Vermont and features local voice actors.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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