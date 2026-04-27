Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

The push and pull of land use reform in Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published April 27, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT

The most significant land use law in Vermont’s recent history is on the brink of major change. Key portions could be repealed, like the “road rule” and tier system.

Today, we discuss the future of Act 181. The law inflamed tensions between urban and rural Vermonters. Housing and infrastructure reporter Carly Berlin catches us up on lawmakers debate over Act 181 in Montpelier. We also hear from Alex Weinhagen from the Land Use Review Board, the state agency charged with implementing Vermont's land use laws. We're also joined by farmer Neil Ryan of Corinth and land planner Ben Falk, founder of Whole Systems Design in Moretown and Rochester.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 27, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Act 250FarmingLand ConservationDevelopment
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens