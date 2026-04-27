The push and pull of land use reform in Vermont

The most significant land use law in Vermont’s recent history is on the brink of major change. Key portions could be repealed, like the “road rule” and tier system.

Today, we discuss the future of Act 181. The law inflamed tensions between urban and rural Vermonters. Housing and infrastructure reporter Carly Berlin catches us up on lawmakers debate over Act 181 in Montpelier. We also hear from Alex Weinhagen from the Land Use Review Board, the state agency charged with implementing Vermont's land use laws. We're also joined by farmer Neil Ryan of Corinth and land planner Ben Falk, founder of Whole Systems Design in Moretown and Rochester.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 27, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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