Addison County BIPOC+ will celebrate a 'Golden' Lunar New Year

The group Addison County BIPOC+ is teaming up with Town Hall Theater for their third community-wide Lunar New Year celebration, from 11 am to 4 pm Saturday, February 28 inside Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. There’s free admission for all, with food, arts and crafts, and more.

Co-facilitators HaQuyen Pham and Natasha Chang share some of the traditions from across the Asian diaspora that participants will find on Saturday, such as lion dancers, mahjong, and Korean drumming. The celebration will end with a screening and sing-along of the popular Netflix film K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Looking to learn more about Lunar New Year? Addison County BIPOC+ has a reading list with recommendations for both children's books and adults.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

