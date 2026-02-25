Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Addison County BIPOC+ will celebrate a 'Golden' Lunar New Year

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Andrea Laurion
Published February 25, 2026 at 10:03 AM EST

The group Addison County BIPOC+ is teaming up with Town Hall Theater for their third community-wide Lunar New Year celebration, from 11 am to 4 pm Saturday, February 28 inside Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. There’s free admission for all, with food, arts and crafts, and more.

Co-facilitators HaQuyen Pham and Natasha Chang share some of the traditions from across the Asian diaspora that participants will find on Saturday, such as lion dancers, mahjong, and Korean drumming. The celebration will end with a screening and sing-along of the popular Netflix film K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Looking to learn more about Lunar New Year? Addison County BIPOC+ has a reading list with recommendations for both children's books and adults.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
