Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Addison County organizers celebrate new and old traditions for Lunar New Year

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published January 30, 2024 at 3:24 PM EST
HaQuyen Pham dressed up for Tết (Vietnamese Lunar New Year) circa 1989.
Courtesy
HaQuyen Pham dressed up for Tết (Vietnamese Lunar New Year) circa 1989. Pham is a co-facilitator of the 2024 Lunar New Year celebration in Addison County.

Organizers with the group Addison County BIPOC+ are planning a first-of-its-kind Lunar New Year Celebration on Feb. 11 at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury.

The event will feature performances, local food vendors, and a panel discussion with The New Yorker’s E. Tammy Kim.

Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in East and Southeast Asia, and in diasporic communities. It’s a time for gathering with family and friends, feasting and celebrating a new year.

Natasha Chang (left) and HaQuyen Pham (right) at a 2023 Lunar New Year potluck hosted by their friend Lai Nga (Linda) Li.
Courtesy
Natasha Chang (left) and HaQuyen Pham (right) at a 2023 Lunar New Year potluck hosted by their friend Lai Nga (Linda) Li.

"It was a really, really important part of my life growing up," said co-facilitator HaQuyen Pham, who was raised in Dayton, Ohio. "There would be a big community — an afternoon of food and music and song."

Co-facilitator Natasha Chang hopes that having a Lunar New Year celebration in Addison County will help cultivate and deepen the local AAPI community.

"I am 100% sure that there are Asian kids and families who are experiencing something similar here in Vermont to what I experienced growing up in a predominantly white community," she said.

Lunar New Year is "a really precious time," Chang added. "We are really excited."

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, January 30, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
