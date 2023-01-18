© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition

Here's what one Vermont chef will be cooking this Lunar New Year

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published January 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST
The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in many Asian countries, including China and Vietnam, as well as their diaspora. The holiday, which can last for up to two weeks, kicks off on Jan. 22 this year.

Chiuho Sampson, a Burlington restaurant owner and chef who grew up in Taiwan, associates Lunar New Year with family and food. Sampson speaks with host Mikaela Lefrak about some of her favorite Lunar New Year culinary traditions and about adjusting the way she celebrates the holiday after moving to Vermont.

Our guest is:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
