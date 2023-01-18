Here's what one Vermont chef will be cooking this Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in many Asian countries, including China and Vietnam, as well as their diaspora. The holiday, which can last for up to two weeks, kicks off on Jan. 22 this year.

Chiuho Sampson, a Burlington restaurant owner and chef who grew up in Taiwan, associates Lunar New Year with family and food. Sampson speaks with host Mikaela Lefrak about some of her favorite Lunar New Year culinary traditions and about adjusting the way she celebrates the holiday after moving to Vermont.

Our guest is:



Chiuho Sampson, owner and chef at A Single Pebble in Burlington

Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

