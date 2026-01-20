Vermonters join nationwide protests against ICE

Tensions remain high in Minneapolis between ICE protesters and law enforcement after protestor Renee Good was killed by an ICE officer earlier this month.

In Vermont, activists are staging their own protests at ICE offices in Williston. VTDigger reporter Austyn Gaffney discusses her reporting on the protests and the work that ICE personnel are doing in Vermont.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

