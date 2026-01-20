Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermonters join nationwide protests against ICE

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published January 20, 2026 at 4:04 PM EST

Tensions remain high in Minneapolis between ICE protesters and law enforcement after protestor Renee Good was killed by an ICE officer earlier this month.

In Vermont, activists are staging their own protests at ICE offices in Williston. VTDigger reporter Austyn Gaffney discusses her reporting on the protests and the work that ICE personnel are doing in Vermont.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

