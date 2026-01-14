Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
Vermont Edition

Vermont's Health Commissioner on setting health guidelines in the Trump era

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published January 14, 2026 at 3:11 PM EST
Over the past year, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made many changes in federal health guidelines. Some of his biggest shakeups relate to vaccinations. Last week the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – the CDC – scaled back its childhood vaccine guidelines for six different immunizations, including flu and RSV.

This hour we’re joined by Vermont’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Rick Hildebrant. He talks us through the recent federal-level changes to vaccine policy, and how those policies interact with state-level guidelines. We’ll also learn more about this year’s flu season and what you can do to keep yourself and your family healthy this winter.

Dr. Hildebrant became the commissioner on Oct. 13, 2025. Formerly, he held several leadership roles at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He did his residency in internal medicine at Dartmouth Hitchcock and is a clinical assistant professor at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
