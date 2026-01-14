Vermont's Health Commissioner on setting health guidelines in the Trump era

https://play.prx.org/e?ge=prx_11115_a5b377a2-133c-4753-9ced-5f40e16b582c&uf=https%3A%2F%2Fpodcasts.vpr.net%2Fvermont-edition

Over the past year, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made many changes in federal health guidelines. Some of his biggest shakeups relate to vaccinations. Last week the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – the CDC – scaled back its childhood vaccine guidelines for six different immunizations, including flu and RSV.

This hour we’re joined by Vermont’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Rick Hildebrant. He talks us through the recent federal-level changes to vaccine policy, and how those policies interact with state-level guidelines. We’ll also learn more about this year’s flu season and what you can do to keep yourself and your family healthy this winter.

Dr. Hildebrant became the commissioner on Oct. 13, 2025. Formerly, he held several leadership roles at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He did his residency in internal medicine at Dartmouth Hitchcock and is a clinical assistant professor at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

