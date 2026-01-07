The state of affordability in Vermont

The word "affordability" has been popping up in political campaigns and speeches from across the country over the past year. The sentiment — that costs are too high and pay is too low — resonates within our state. What do the hard numbers say about the truth of affordability in Vermont?

Every year, the Vermont-based Public Assets Institute issues a report on the economic wellbeing of Vermonters. We discuss the 2025 report with Steph Yu, the Public Assets Institute’s executive director, and Julie Lowell, their economic security and outreach director.

This show also included a conversation about federal funding for rural health care transformation with Owen Foster, the chair of the Green Mountain Care Board.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 07, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

