Vermont Edition

Homemade Halloween costumes bring out the creative side

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published October 30, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT
There's still time to come up with a budget- and eco-friendly Halloween costume.
studiostockart
/
Getty Images
Don't worry, procrastinators, there's still time to come up with a last minute Halloween costume!

Tomorrow evening, neighborhoods across our region will be infiltrated by ghosts, witches, princesses, superheroes, and Louvre jewel thieves. It’s almost Halloween!

Halloween brings out our crafty, creative sides. This time of year can also create a slight panic if you’ve waited too long to put together a costume for yourself or your kid. Thankfully, we've got a bunch of experts in the creative arts of dress up, crafting, and costuming.

Jennifer LaCasse, clothing supervisor for the ReSOURCE in Williston, gives us the scoop on costumes that have come through the store. We also heard from Sarah Bush, the costume shop supervisor for the University of Vermont’s Theater Department, and Luke Hungerford of Rail City Fan Fest in St. Albans, for a professional point of view and tips on experimenting with new materials.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition Vermont EditionHalloweenHolidays
