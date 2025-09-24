Vermont lawmakers respond to controversial Israel trip

Five members of the Vermont House traveled to Israel last week for a four-day trip sponsored by the Jewish state. They were part of a larger group of 250 lawmakers from all 50 states who attended a conference called “50 States, One Israel,” organized by Israel’s foreign ministry. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the keynote address.

As the trip was happening, the United Nations Human Rights Council released a report concluding that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Israel’s foreign ministry called the UN report “distorted and false.”

Vermont Edition reached out to all five Vermont lawmakers who went on the trip. Republican Reps. James Gregoire of Fairfield and Gina Galfetti of Barre Town were the first to respond to our requests.

Democrat Rep. Matt Birong was unable to join due to his schedule. He also declined a recent interview request from Vermont Public reporter Lola Duffort, citing safety concerns.

Democrat Reps. Will Greer of North Bennington and Sarita Austin of Colchester made themselves available for the interview. Both shared statements about the trip that were partially quoted during this show.

