Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont lawmakers respond to controversial Israel trip

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela FierroJon Ehrens
Published September 24, 2025 at 3:48 PM EDT

Five members of the Vermont House traveled to Israel last week for a four-day trip sponsored by the Jewish state. They were part of a larger group of 250 lawmakers from all 50 states who attended a conference called “50 States, One Israel,” organized by Israel’s foreign ministry. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the keynote address.

As the trip was happening, the United Nations Human Rights Council released a report concluding that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Israel’s foreign ministry called the UN report “distorted and false.”

Vermont Edition reached out to all five Vermont lawmakers who went on the trip. Republican Reps. James Gregoire of Fairfield and Gina Galfetti of Barre Town were the first to respond to our requests.

Democrat Rep. Matt Birong was unable to join due to his schedule. He also declined a recent interview request from Vermont Public reporter Lola Duffort, citing safety concerns.

Democrat Reps. Will Greer of North Bennington and Sarita Austin of Colchester made themselves available for the interview. Both shared statements about the trip that were partially quoted during this show.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionIsrael-Hamas war
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
See stories by Jon Ehrens