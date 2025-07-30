Money runs out to pay federal defense lawyers, and Champlain College hones in on cybersecurity

Criminal defense lawyers are facing months without pay because the federal defenders’ budget ran out in July. The coffers won’t be replenished until Oct. 1. Michael Desautels, the federal public defender for the District of Vermont, said private lawyers could decline to take on new federal cases, which could leave defendants across the country without representation.

Plus, with the One Big Beautiful Bill now becoming law, rural hospitals are bracing for Medicaid cuts that could affect their cybersecurity. Champlain College President Alex Hernandez said higher education needs to step up to build a local cybersecurity workforce. The law cuts nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid over the next decade.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

