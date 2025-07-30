Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Money runs out to pay federal defense lawyers, and Champlain College hones in on cybersecurity

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:45 PM EDT
A large, square, beige building face covered in black window frames, with two yellow trees on both sides, against a bright blue sky.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
The Federal Building on Elmwood Ave. in Burlington, pictured on Oct. 23, 2024.

Criminal defense lawyers are facing months without pay because the federal defenders’ budget ran out in July. The coffers won’t be replenished until Oct. 1. Michael Desautels, the federal public defender for the District of Vermont, said private lawyers could decline to take on new federal cases, which could leave defendants across the country without representation.

Plus, with the One Big Beautiful Bill now becoming law, rural hospitals are bracing for Medicaid cuts that could affect their cybersecurity. Champlain College President Alex Hernandez said higher education needs to step up to build a local cybersecurity workforce. The law cuts nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid over the next decade.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

