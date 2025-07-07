Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Improving the Vermont legislature's ethics enforcement

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published July 7, 2025 at 2:28 PM EDT

State Senators Seth Bongartz (D-Bennington) and Scott Beck (R-Caledonia) are the subject of an ethics complaint that alleges their ties to independent schools influenced their work on Vermont's big education reform bill.

Vermont Public reporter Lola Duffort has been closely following the education reform process and this ethics complaint.

We also explore the process of investigating alleged ethical violations, such as conflicts of interest and other financial entanglements that could influence lawmaking. We speak with the executive director of the Vermont State Ethics Commission, Christina Sivret, and members of the House and Senate ethics committees, Rep. Martin LaLonde (D-South Burlington), and Sen. Tanya Vyhovsky, (P/D-Chittenden Central).

Broadcast live on Monday, July 7, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
