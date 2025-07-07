Improving the Vermont legislature's ethics enforcement

State Senators Seth Bongartz (D-Bennington) and Scott Beck (R-Caledonia) are the subject of an ethics complaint that alleges their ties to independent schools influenced their work on Vermont's big education reform bill.

Vermont Public reporter Lola Duffort has been closely following the education reform process and this ethics complaint.

We also explore the process of investigating alleged ethical violations, such as conflicts of interest and other financial entanglements that could influence lawmaking. We speak with the executive director of the Vermont State Ethics Commission, Christina Sivret, and members of the House and Senate ethics committees, Rep. Martin LaLonde (D-South Burlington), and Sen. Tanya Vyhovsky, (P/D-Chittenden Central).

Broadcast live on Monday, July 7, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

