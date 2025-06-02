Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

The story behind the education bill that's divided Vermont's Legislature

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published June 2, 2025 at 2:05 PM EDT
A desk in the Vermont State House chamber displaying small Vermont and American flags and a microphone with a screen used to communicate
Matthew Smith
/
Vermont Public
A massive education reform bill could change the way Vermont schools are run and funded.

A massive, potentially historic education reform bill will keep Vermont's lawmakers in Montpelier longer than expected. The bill could fundamentally transform how Vermont schools are run and how they are funded. It could set class size minimums, cut the number of school districts, and change how Vermonters pay for public and independent schools.

Vermont Edition convenes a trio of local education reportesr to break down the months-long debate over education: Lola Duffort of Vermont Public, Alison Novak of Seven Days, and Ethan Weinstein of VTDigger.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 2, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

