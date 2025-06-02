The story behind the education bill that's divided Vermont's Legislature

A massive, potentially historic education reform bill will keep Vermont's lawmakers in Montpelier longer than expected. The bill could fundamentally transform how Vermont schools are run and how they are funded. It could set class size minimums, cut the number of school districts, and change how Vermonters pay for public and independent schools.

Vermont Edition convenes a trio of local education reportesr to break down the months-long debate over education: Lola Duffort of Vermont Public, Alison Novak of Seven Days, and Ethan Weinstein of VTDigger.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 2, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

