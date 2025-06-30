How local communities are working to save their general stores

A general store is at the heart of many small towns. It’s where you buy butter or salt when you're all out, catch up with neighbors, or grab a quick cup of hot coffee.

Across the region, community members are working together to highlight the importance of their general stores and keep them locally-owned and managed. Emily McClure, who runs two general stores in the Northeast Kingdom, shares the importance of keeping them alive. President of the Preservation Trust of Vermont Ben Doyle works to preserve historic buildings, villages, and downtowns around the state.

This is a rebroadcast of a Vermont Edition from January 2025.

Broadcast on Monday, June 30, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.