What it's like to be a first-term state lawmaker

This past legislative session, numerous Vermonters took the leap into local politics and won elected positions in the statehouse for the first time. In Montpelier, they had to learn everything from the layout of the statehouse to how to make alliances and compromises to get things done for their constituents.

Over the past six months, Seven Days reporter Hannah Bassett shadowed two first-time state representatives: Shawn Sweeney, a Democrat from Chittenden County, and Michael Boutin, a Washington County Republican. The story is part of the newspaper’s “Ways and Means” series, a special year-long project that details the inner workings of Vermont's legislature and explores how well it represents the interests of citizens.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

