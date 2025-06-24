Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

What it's like to be a first-term state lawmaker

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela FierroJon Ehrens
Published June 24, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT
People on a lawn outside a formal classical-inspired building with a golden dome
Brian Stevenson
/
Vermont Public
The desks are cleared out and the halls are empty: Vermont’s legislative session is officially over.

This past legislative session, numerous Vermonters took the leap into local politics and won elected positions in the statehouse for the first time. In Montpelier, they had to learn everything from the layout of the statehouse to how to make alliances and compromises to get things done for their constituents.

Over the past six months, Seven Days reporter Hannah Bassett shadowed two first-time state representatives: Shawn Sweeney, a Democrat from Chittenden County, and Michael Boutin, a Washington County Republican. The story is part of the newspaper’s “Ways and Means” series, a special year-long project that details the inner workings of Vermont's legislature and explores how well it represents the interests of citizens.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
Daniela Fierro
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
Jon Ehrens