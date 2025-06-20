In review: Education transformation, tax credits, Vergennes juvenile facility

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.

Despite opposition from many Democrats and outrage from large swaths of the public education system, legislative leaders summoned enough votes this week to send a historic education reform package to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk.

Plus, a bill capping what Vermont health care providers can charge for outpatient prescription drugs becomes law. And Burlington temporarily renames Church Street as a show of support to our northern neighbors.

