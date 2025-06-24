State Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale remembers Minn. lawmaker Melissa Hortman

Vermont state lawmakers are considering ways to increase safety in the wake of the murder of a Minnesota state representative and her husband.

Longtime Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed inside their home on June 14th. Minnesota state sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were also shot and wounded in their home on the same day. Hoffman is still in the hospital in serious but stable condition, and his wife is now home.

The suspect in these crimes, who has since been arrested, made a hit list with names of Democratic lawmakers like Hortman and Hoffman as well as abortion rights advocates.

Vermont state sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale knew Hortman well. She joins Vermont Edition to reflect on the loss of her friend and discuss concerns about local lawmakers' safety.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

