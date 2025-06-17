How Canadian wildfire smoke affects air quality – and your health

More than 200 wildfires are currently burning in Canada. They are transforming forests, and becoming more intense and frequent due to climate change.

This hour we discuss how wildfires affect our landscapes, and how wildfire smoke affects air quality and our bodies. Our guests are David Grass, a senior environmental health manager at the Vermont Department of Health, and David Phillips, a Toronto-based climatologist emeritus with Environment and Climate Change Canada, a governmental agency.

This episode also includes an interview with Boston Globe correspondent Paul Heintz about recent ICE detentions in Vermont, including an immigrant rights advocate and his 18-year-old stepdaughter.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

