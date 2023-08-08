Out-of-control wildfires still burn in Quebec

Over the weekend, smog covered Quebec, but that’s cleared in recent days.

“Some days you wake up and there is a thick cloud of smoke, a haze and almost a yellowish feel to the air, but that hasn’t been the case for a while,” said CBC journalist Ben Shingler.

Right now, over 50 fires are still burning in Quebec during a wildfire season that has produced a record-setting amount of carbon emissions . “Some of them are enormous — it’s just staggering the scale,” Shingler said. “They’re not able to put them out. They’re just kind of going.”

For fire managers, the goal is to protect human lives. Indigenous communities have been particularly hard hit, like a large Cree territory in Quebec.

“In many cases they’ve been forced to evacuate their communities, not just once, not just twice, but several times,” Shingler said.

The other priority is infrastructure — like hydroelectric dams and electrical wires that run from north to south.

Shingler added that right now, there are over 400 active fires in British Columbia.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.