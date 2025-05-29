What's in the Waterbury water that makes businesses bloom?

Darn Tough. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. Ben and Jerry’s. Ivy Computer. Verde Technologies. KORE Power Battery Cell Developers. What do all these businesses have in common? They either were, or still are, in the small town of Waterbury, Vt.

On this episode of Vermont Edition, we explore how small towns in our region can attract big business, using Waterbury as an example. We hear from a panel of guests including Jay Bellows of KORE Power, Mark Yardley of Cabot Hosiery Mills, Roger Clapp of Revitalizing Waterbury, Chad Miller of Verde Technologies, and David Bradbury of the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies.

Cabot Hosiery Mills is the manufacturer of Darn Tough, a Vermont Public underwriter.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

